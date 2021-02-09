Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson is frustrated, wants more input

SEATTLE, Wash. — As another season passes him by, Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly unhappy with the organization’s inability to protect him in the pocket.

Part of Wilson’s greatness is his ability to make plays with his legs, but Wilson oftentimes gets forced to rush instead of implementing it tactically. Experts at Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked the Seattle Seahawks offensive line at No. 14 overall and No. 16 in pass blocking, which is their best ranking since Wilson has taken over the starting job with the Seahawks.

When asked if he was frustrated with the Seahawks, Wilson told Gregg Bell of The News Tribune “I’m frustrated with getting hit too much.” This comes just days after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Seattle has received numerous calls about Wilson’s availability.

Under contract through the next two seasons, a trade is highly unlikely to come from this. Wilson is a great community member with lifelong aspirations with the Seahawks. However, the star quarterback isn’t willing to sit by idly and continue getting assaulted by opposing pash rushers.

Over the course of his nine seasons as the leader of the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson has been sacked 394 times. That’s an average of 43.8 sacks per season, or 2.7 sacks absorbed per game since his career as an NFL starter began. Taking that many hits over a limited span of time can put a serious roadblock in the way of Wilson’s ability to play into his late-30s and early-40s like many great quarterbacks do these days.

There is a solution that will help the Seattle Seahawks keep their franchise leader and the 2020 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year happy for the time being: Bring him into more front office discussions.

"I think that dialogue should happen more often in my opinion." Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) on if he wants to be involved in personnel decisions with the #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/pBkYNrqN18 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 9, 2021

During a recent guest appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Wilson was caught beating around the bush when asked if he was involved with personnel decisions and free agency acquisitions. He answered gracefully, but was honest with his desire to be more actively engaged in front office discussions.

“For me, personally, I think that I want to be able to be involved because at the end of the day it’s your legacy; your team’s legacy, it’s the guys you get to go into the huddle with,” Wilson said. “I think that relationship is really key and that dialogue — especially being a veteran player — That dialogue is really important.”

The future Hall of Fame quarterback noted Super Bowl champion Tom Brady’s trust in the players and coaches around him when moving from New England to Tampa Bay. He also mentioned NBA superstar LeBron James as an example of a star athlete whose opinions bear weight on his teams.

Wilson is a superstar and by this point in his career, he wants to be treated like one. His understanding of the sport is impeccable and his connections with players around the NFL help him understand who has the “it factor” and who doesn’t.

For newly-extended GM John Schneider, protecting the star quarterback, making him feel involved and putting him in positions to succeed have to be top offseason priorities.

There will be smoke and distractions throughout the offseason, but Wilson’s love for the city of Seattle remains strong. He’s in no way asking for a trade, but if he eventually decides to move on, moments like these will be remembered as missed opportunities for the Seattle Seahawks franchise.

