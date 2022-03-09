Seattle Seahawks set to release star linebacker Bobby Wagner

by Dylan Carter

SEATTLE, Wash. — On the same day that the Seattle Seahawks traded its franchise quarterback, the team will reportedly part ways with its star linebacker Bobby Wagner.

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the eight-time Pro Bowler will soon hit the free-agent market. The six-time All-Pro selection is near the top of the Seahawks’ all-time rankings in terms of tackles, quarterback hits, tackles for loss and passes defended.

Wagner arrived in Seattle on the same day as Russell Wilson in 2012. They have been the offensive and defense cornerstones for the franchise over the last decade.

The Seahawks will save an estimated $16.6 million in the move.

Additionally, Wagner was the last remaining player from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning roster.

Wagner will be eligible to sign with another team by the time NFL free agency begins next week.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

