by Dylan Carter

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs for a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SEATTLE, Wash. — After 10 years playing with the Seattle Seahawks, star quarterback Russell Wilson is being traded to the Denver Broncos, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Pending final approval, he will finish his Seahawks career as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions and touchdowns.

UPDATE at 11:17 a.m. on 2/8/22: NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Seahawks will receive two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, and DE Shelby Harris for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN. Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Trade rumors revolving around Wilson swirled since last offseason, when the Seahawks star was reportedly frustrated with his franchise.

A nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and one-time Super Bowl Champion, Wilson was the Seahawks’ franchise cornerstone from the day he was drafted.

Schefter also reports that the trade is pending approval from Wilson himself, who has a no-trade clause. There will also be a physical evaluation before final approval, according to Schefter.

Fourth-year quarterback Drew Lock is also reportedly part of the trade. It’s expected that the Seattle Seahawks will receive a sizable trade return including heavy draft compensation for its star player.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be issued as further details are reported.

