REPORT: Seahawks to trade franchise QB Russell Wilson to Denver for 3 players, 5 draft picks
SEATTLE, Wash. — After 10 years playing with the Seattle Seahawks, star quarterback Russell Wilson is being traded to the Denver Broncos, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Pending final approval, he will finish his Seahawks career as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions and touchdowns.
UPDATE at 11:17 a.m. on 2/8/22: NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Seahawks will receive two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, and DE Shelby Harris for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE FROM KAPP KVEW’S DYLAN CARTER:
- “I’ve always wanted to play here:” Russell Wilson says he never requested a trade
- Russell Wilson’s irritation grow as he names four ideal trade destinations
- REPORT: Seahawks declined massive trade haul for Russell Wilson from Chicago
- The Seattle Seahawks need to adopt Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl-or-Bust mentality
RELATED: Russell Wilson becomes fastest quarterback to 100 wins in NFL history
Trade rumors revolving around Wilson swirled since last offseason, when the Seahawks star was reportedly frustrated with his franchise.
A nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and one-time Super Bowl Champion, Wilson was the Seahawks’ franchise cornerstone from the day he was drafted.
Schefter also reports that the trade is pending approval from Wilson himself, who has a no-trade clause. There will also be a physical evaluation before final approval, according to Schefter.
Fourth-year quarterback Drew Lock is also reportedly part of the trade. It’s expected that the Seattle Seahawks will receive a sizable trade return including heavy draft compensation for its star player.
This is a breaking news story. Updates will be issued as further details are reported.
RECENT SPORTS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Local parent advocates for wheelchair basketball team in Tri-Cities
- Ranking the five best Washington state natives in the NBA right now
- Tri-City Dust Devils season to start on schedule, home opener set for April 12
- Cooper Kupp’s dominant season ends with ultimate glory—the Superbowl MVP
- Pasco’s Sylvester Park is getting a new pair of youth soccer pitches from the NRPA & Disney
READ: Do Pro Bowl pictures mean the end of the Wilson era in Seattle?
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.