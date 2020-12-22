Seattle Seahawks: Seven players named to ’21 Pro Bowl Roster

SEATTLE, Wash. — NFL Pro Bowl voting has come to a close and seven players represent the Seattle Seahawks this year. Two of the team’s captains and symbolic leaders, quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, made the cut.

Other additions include safety Jamal Adams, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, safety Quandre Diggs, long snapper Tyler Ott and fullback Nick Bellore.

The Seattle Seahawks are one of four teams tied with seven selections this year. Their competition just so happens to be three teams with similar Super Bowl hopes as the Seahawks: The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.

Wilson, a true leader on and off the field, ranked second in the entire NFL in fan-voting and led the National Football Conference (NFC). This will be his eighth Pro-Bowl appearance in nine seasons as a pro.

Metcalf, Wagner, Diggs, Bellore also topped fan voting for the NFC.

There were 88 players selected between two Pro Bowl teams, but the competition won’t actually be held this year. Due to COVID-19 and the turmoil caused by this pandemic, the NFL opted to simply select players so they can receive the individual accolade. However, they won’t hit the gridiron for a clash of the titans this season.

During a media session last week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had high praise for Wilson and Wagner.

“They’ve been the guys who’ve been out in front and carry the message and make whatever I’m pitching make sense—I need a lot of help—and those guys have always been right there,” Carroll said. “They’re just class, character people and it’s so important to them to represent for themselves and for their club, and they’re just incredible competitors.”

