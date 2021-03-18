Seattle Seahawks trade for OL Gabe Jackson, sign TE Gerald Everett

The Seattle Seahawks signed TE Gerald Everett (L) and traded for OL Gabe Jackson (R) on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

SEATTLE, Wash. — After a modest start to NFL free agency, the Seattle Seahawks are finally making moves. Within a few hours, the Seahawks signed tight end Gerald Everett to a multi-year deal and traded for offensive guard Gabe Jackson.

Entering his fifth NFL season, Everett is a six-foot-three, 240-lb playmaker who can assist the team on an every-down basis. His versatility and physical nature make him a force in blocking scenarios and a menace as a pass-catcher. Through this point in his NFL career, Everett has accumulated 1,389 receiving yards and nine all-purpose touchdowns.

Everett’s final season in Los Angeles was hit best with career-highs across the board. He recorded career-highs in receiving yards (417), receptions (41), and catch percentage (66.1%) while competing for touches with a talented tight end core in Los Angeles. His new deal with the Seattle Seahawks is worth $7 million for one season including $6 million in guaranteed money.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s front office made up for lost time by trading for a new offensive lineman in Gabe Jackson. A 6-foot-3, 335-lb powerhouse from Mississippi St., Jackson is a seasoned veteran in the NFL. Reports indicated that Jackson would be released by Las Vegas if a trade didn’t materialize. Instead of taking that risk, the Seahawks traded their 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Gerald Everett signing is example of Seattle showing it hears Russell Wilson's frustrations. Seahawks got very close to signing OG Kevin Zeitler and are exploring other established guard options (Gabe Jackson, Trai Turner, more) — signs, for now, that the relationship can mend — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2021

Jackson didn’t allow a single sack in the 2020-21 NFL season and contributed to one of the better offensive lines in the sport. He knows what it takes to compete in this league and will take on the duty of protecting Russell Wilson with pride.

Each of these moves by the Seahawks’ front office shows a commitment to improving Wilson’s protection and weapons. It’s essential that Seattle proves that it’s listening to its star player’s wishes. Without Wilson, this team would be forced to endure a rebuild that it’s not currently built for. Acquiring veteran talent to reinforce the offense is a step in the right direction.

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that Everett was signed away from a division rival in the Los Angeles Rams.

