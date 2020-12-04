Seattle Seahawks WR Josh Gordon re-instated by the NFL

The rich get richer as the NFC West leading Seahawks return an incredible talent in Josh Gordon.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL, clearing the way for him to join the team in the final two games of the 2020-21 season.

SEATTLE, Wash. — A long and storied saga resumes as the NFL conditionally re-instates Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, Josh Gordon. A 29-year-old from Houston, Gordon has been in and out of the league since 2012 with various suspensions; most of which stem from the league’s substance abuse policies.

Gordon re-signed with the Seahawks this past offseason despite serving an indefinite suspension since last December. The wideout is eligible to begin testing for COVID-19 today. Upon clearing the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, Gordon will be eligible for workouts and meetings. After the Seahawks’ Week 15 meeting with the Washington Football Team, Gordon will be allowed to participate in team practices and resume play.

🙏🏾 Thankful ☝🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 3, 2020

The Week 15 milestone will complete a full one-year suspension for Gordon, who should make a valuable addition to the lineup.

Though he’s not the same player he was in 2013, when he tallied 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, Josh Gordon is an impactful weapon for star quarterback Russell Wilson. Through five games with the Seahawks last season, the veteran capitalized on seven-of-11 targets for 139 yards.

RELATED: Russell Wilson ranks 2nd in early Pro Bowl voting returns

The former Baylor star’s talent was never in question — Josh Gordon is a star football player at heart. Unfortunately, personal issues and substance dependency hurt his chances of building what could’ve been a Hall of Fame resume.

Gordon’s most recent setback was a result of his brother’s death, which pushed him back toward the substances that sidetracked his career. The Seahawks organization, including Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll, backed him since entering the Seahawks’ locker room.

The throw 😱

The catch 😱 SPECTACULAR. pic.twitter.com/JUpkWE0dSw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 15, 2019

As Gordon prepares his return, Carroll is forced to manage the luxury of having too many cooks in the kitchen. Second-year receiver D.K. Metcalf has firmly asserted himself as a top wideout in the sport. Meanwhile, ol’ reliable Tyler Lockett remains locked-in as one of Wilson’s favorite targets. Gordon will contest fourth-year Seahawk David Moore for that No. 3 WR spot.

Moore is having the best year of his career after being picked 226th by Seattle in 2016. He’s posted a career-best 79.4 percent catch rate, which should give Gordon considerable competition for snaps.

RELATED: Walla Walla school counselor invited to raise 12th man flag at Seattle Seahawks game