Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo shares photos of 5-day-old baby gorilla

David Mann by David Mann

Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Uzumma, a gorilla at the Woodland Park Zoo, gave birth to baby boy on Wednesday, March 4.

The baby is the first between 12-year-old Uzumma and 20-year-old Kwame. He is also Uzumma’s first child.

Both mother and baby appear healthy and are doing well, the zoo announced Monday.

Pure love. Uzumma and her 5-day-old baby are thriving and bonding. Get all the sweet details: http://bit.ly/2IKNilL Posted by Woodland Park Zoo on Monday, March 9, 2020

