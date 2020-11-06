Sec. of State: Georgia headed for recount because of slim margin

NEW: “Out of approximately 5 million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand…With a margin that small, there will be a recount,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says. https://t.co/yQtEA6oqDG #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/kAXlskSiwA — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) November 6, 2020

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday morning that with a margin so narrow between Biden and Trump a recount is inevitable.

FIND MORE ELECTION NEWS HERE.

Biden took the lead in Georgia earlier this morning. Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states.