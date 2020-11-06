Sec. of State: Georgia headed for recount because of slim margin

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday morning that with a margin so narrow between Biden and Trump a recount is inevitable.

Biden took the lead in Georgia earlier this morning. Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states.

