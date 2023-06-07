STATEWIDE -- The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced the winners of the second annual Washington Tracking Network (WTN) Youth Science Contest.
“I would like to thank DOH for this wonderful opportunity to have fun doing research while positively contributing to my community," said first place winner Minseo Kim who is a tenth grader at Shorewood High School in Shoreline.
There were three track options, Health Science, Science Communication and Community Engagement.
The DOH judged each project which could have been from research papers to poems and were selected based on content, health and equity impact and presentation.
“It’s great to see the diversity of health issues the students care about, and to be able to provide them feedback to help them use science to improve the health of people in Washington,” said WTN Manager Jennifer Sabel.
A list of the winning High Schools and its corelating projects:
Health Science:
Individual Division
1st Place - Air Stagnation and Lung Cancer Mortalities in Washington State, by Minseo Kim, Shorewood High School
2nd Place - The Association of Radon Poisoning Levels and Poverty Rates in Washington, by Rishav Panigrahi, Shorecrest High School
3rd Place - Lung Cancer and the Environment, by Kennedy Camacho, Selah High School
Group Division
1st Place - Lung Cancer in Washington State, by Mehuli N. and Keerthi Rajesh, Tesla STEM High School
2nd Place - Indigenous Peoples’ Mental Health, by Ava Jensen and Rebecca Swinney, Shorecrest High School
3rd Place (tie) - Diabesity: Diabetes and Obesity Related to Corporate Fast Food Chains, by Laci Ross and Lauren Rice, Selah High School
3rd Place (tie) - Opioid Crisis in Washington, by Samuel Lim and Ian Yum, Interlake High School
Science Communication:
Individual Division
1st Place - Antibiotic Resistance Public Service Announcement (“Help Prevent a World Without Cure”), by Krithi Iyer, Redmond High School
2nd Place - Health Disparities in Skin Protection Education and How We Can Combat Them, by Saisha Lakkoju, Bothell High School
3rd Place - Turmoil: Mental Health and Illness Disparities, by C. Dawson Bailey, Shorecrest High School
Group Division
1st Place - Lead by the Numbers: School Water Toxicity, by Srishti Boral and Vihitha Kumar, Eastlake High School
2nd Place - Abortions and Safe Pregnancies, by Samia Ahmed and Ella Richardson, Shorecrest High School
Community Engagement: This year DOH did not receive Community Engagement projects that met all contest requirements.