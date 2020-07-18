Second boy, 11, dies in ATV collision near Sunnyside

David Mann by David Mann

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. –An 11-year-old boy has died after the ATV he was riding on with his 14-year-old brother collided a pickup truck near Sunnyside on Tuesday.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the older brother was driving with his sibling on the back when they collided with drove onto Wendell Phillips Road without stopping.

Deputies say an 18-year-old driving down the road in a Ford pickup collided with the ATV. The older brother struck the windshield of the pickup before landing on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The younger brother was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that he passed away at the hospital on Thursday.

Valley Hills Funeral Home will be handling their funeral arrangements.

