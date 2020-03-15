Second DOC employee tests positive for COVID-19

Olympia, Wash. – The Department of Corrections has reported another positive COVID-19 test for one of their employees.

They said the employee works on the third floor at their headquarters. They tested positive on March 13 and was last in the office two days before.

The employee is at home until they recover.

“Corrections continues to be vigilant in efforts to protect our staff, those we serve and our communities,” said Secretary Steve Sinclair. “Effective immediately, all offices and facilities within the Department, including prisons, work release and field offices, will be implementing enhanced screening protocols to the degree possible with available onsite equipment.”

At this time, no inmates have tested positive for the virus.

