Second driver involved in deadly Umatilla County crash arrested

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. – Another man has been arrested in connection to a fatal car crash which was the result of an apparent car chase, according to police.

According to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer, 38-year-old Charles Wesley Falconer was arrested on Thursday afternoon for manslaughter, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

The crash happened on October 29 on North Columbia Street (Highway 11) and Northeast 5th Avenue.

Falconer was driving a black Honda with Christy Breeding as a passenger. Police say they were being chased by 48-year-old Christopher Spyridon Avlonitis who was driving a white Chevrolet Impala.

Avlonitis’ car then hit the Honda causing Falconer to crashed into a GMC stopped at a red light. Breeding was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

“Falconer was arrested for his involvement in the event which led to the death of Ms. Breeding,” said Boedigheimer in a press statement.

Falconer was booked into the Umatilla County Jail. His bail was set at $260,000.

Chris Avlonitis was previously arrested and remains in jail on $315,000 bail.