Second Ethos Bakery location opens in Richland

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

RICHLAND, Wash. – Ethos Bakery & Cafe is growing their business by opening a second storefront in Richland.

Co-owner Angela Kora hopes her business can offer customers a comfortable space to sit down and relax.

“You learn from your parents your grandparents how to make everything and to gather together and have a slow meal and just enjoy that aspect of life and sometimes I think we just get so caught up in the busyness of life that we forget to just pause,” said Kora.

The new bakery, located at The Parkway in Richland, opened for business on Friday and offers a variety of breads, salads, pastries and ice cream. New this summer, the business also started making vegan pastries, ice cream, poptarts, biscotti and scones with vegan butter made from scratch. They also offer gluten-free pastries.

The new location is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find their website here.