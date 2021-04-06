Second Gentleman, Gov. Inslee will visit Yakima on Tuesday

Patrick Semansky Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., walks off stage with her husband Douglas Emhoff after the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Joined by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the Second Gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff will visit Yakima on Tuesday, April 6 to meet with community leaders. KAPP-KVEW will provide news coverage and updates on his trip to South Central Washington throughout the day.

A press release from the Governor’s office confirms that Inslee and the Second Gentleman are set to visit the new FEMA-funded mass vaccination site in Yakima. The Governor is also expected to meet with representatives of the Yakima Valley’s Latinx and farmworker communities during the day.

Governor Inslee has media availability slated for midday on Tuesday. He’s expected to be joined by Washington’s Health Secretary, Dr. Umair Shah and Congresswoman Kim Schrier. Additionally, there should be staff members from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Yakima County Health District representatives joining them for that portion of the day.

Being that Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman to hold her current position, that makes Emhoff the first “Second Gentleman” of the United States. A noteworthy entertainment lawyer for over 30 years, Emhoff and Harris were married in 2014.

Emhoff is in the Pacific Northwest visiting COVID-19 vaccination sites, spreading awareness about the vaccine and gathering information to bring back to his wife. On Monday, Emhoff spent the day in Oregon, where he met with Gov. Kate Brown.

You can watch coverage throughout the day on KAPP-KVEW and KAPP-KVEW+. We’ll have a live stream here on YakTriNews.com that will help you stay up to date with live coverage of the Second Gentleman and Governor’s visit.

