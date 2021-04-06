Second Gentleman, Governor Inslee visit FEMA mass vaccination site in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Second Gentleman of the United States (SGOTUS), Douglas Emhoff visited the FEMA-funded mass vaccination site at State Fair Park on Tuesday to meet with officials from the site and discuss ongoing efforts to aid those in the agricultural industry suffering from COVID-19.

Emhoff was joined by Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Rep. Kim Schrier of the state’s eighth Congressional district. They took a tour of the facilities together, interacting with several volunteers and service members who lead the site’s operations. The Second Gentleman was spotted handing out White House Hershey’s chocolate kisses to service members and public health officials at the site.

Emhoff spoke with reporters briefly, touching on the impact that the pandemic has had on community members regionally and nationally. He expressed high praise for the FEMA-funded mass vaccination site after his tour.















“This is really a model — A model for equity; a model for serving underserved communities; a model for building trust,” Emhoff said. “It’s such a joy to be able to interact with folks on the front end.”

While expressing the intensity and importance of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Second Gentleman touched on the threat posed by people who downplay the severity of this virus.

“I hate that it has to come to that — When people have to experience death in their own family to finally believe that (COVID-19) is real, but we follow science,” Emhoff said. “I know you follow science here with the great Governor (Inslee) and the doctor ( Umair Shah).”

In a tweet this afternoon, Gov. Inslee highlighted that the Yakima Pilot Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will vaccinate all eligible participants regardless of immigration & citizenship status. This is particularly crucial as the Latinx/Hispanic communities of Washington state have statistically higher COVID-19 transmission rates than those of other races.

No matter where you come from, the Yakima Pilot CVC site will help you inoculate yourself from COVID-19. You can make an appointment by visiting the state’s Prep Mod tool, or by making an appointment on-site at State Fair Park.

