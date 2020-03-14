Second Grant County resident tests positive for COVID-19, third under investigation

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

GRANT CO., Wash. — A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Grant County, health officials confirmed Friday.

According to the Grant County Health District, the patient is a man in his 60s and is currently in isolation.

The second patient is linked to the other person who tested positive for the virus last week, health officials said.

READ: One patient tests positive, one negative for COVID-19 in Grant County

Additionally, a third Grant County patient is being tested for the virus. The man is in his 40s and is currently in the hospital.

The Health District said that patient had traveled abroad before getting sick.

“Anyone staying home from work when sick or telecommuting, cancelling events or modifying business operations to minimize the spread of this virus is doing their civic duty and should be commended by the rest of us. The only way we will stop this pandemic is by separating ourselves from each other and by following simple hygiene and cough etiquette techniques” states Dr. Brzezny, a health officer with the Grant County Health District.

Comments

comments