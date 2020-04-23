Second Harvest distributing 300 boxes of free food to families in need Thursday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Second Harvest is bringing their Mobile Market to the La Cabana #3 parking lot to distribute free food Thursday afternoon.

Second Harvest will be distributing 300 boxes of food to families in need with no appointment or documentation needed, while supplies last.

The free food distribution will happen on Thursday, Apr. 23 at 2 p.m. in the La Cabana #3 parking lot, located at 4311 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.

They encourage everyone to social distance and remain in your vehicle. You will be instructed to open your trunk and a food box will be loaded directly into your vehicle.

