Second Harvest giving away food boxes in Pasco on March 24 and 26

PASCO, Wash. — Second Harvest is holding a drive-thru event Tuesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 26 to distribute food boxes for people in need.

The charity will be giving away 250 food boxes on each of those days. The events will be held rain or shine in the Second Harvest parking lot at 5825 Burlington Loop from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“You’ll be directed to open your trunk and food boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles to encourage social distancing. One food box per vehicle while supplies last,” a Second Harvest Facebook post said.

The boxes will include free produce and other groceries. No appointment or documentation is required to get one.

For more information, call Second Harvest at 509-545-0787 or visit 2-harvest.org/mobilemarket.

