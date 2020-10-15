Second Harvest helps 1,000 families in need around the Tri-Cities

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Second Harvest distributed food and beverages to 300 families in Pasco on Wednesday, part of their three day distribution around the Tri-Cities that will supply approximately 1,000 families.

Second Harvest has their final Mobile Market on Thursday at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club in Kennewick from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The address of the Boy’s and Girl’s Club is 910 W 7th Place.

Tyson Foods partnered with Second Harvest and donated 30,000 lbs. of chicken to support families in need.

The distribution also includes other meats, produce, milk, and more.

