Second Harvest in Pasco to receive 19-ton food donation from LDS church

PASCO, Wash. — Second Harvest is getting a truckload of food delivered to its Pasco warehouse thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

A 53-foot semi-trailer filled with 28 pallets of nonperishable food, including pastas, macaroni & cheese, cake mixes, and flour, is expected to arrive Tuesday around 3 p.m, the church said in a news release.

The delivery will contain about 38,000 pounds of food donations.

“There’s unimaginable need right now in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and food banks are on the front lines. This donation will tremendously boost our efforts to provide healthy food for our vulnerable neighbors in need,” said Second Harvest CEO Jason Clark.

The LDS church said a similar size donation will arrive Tuesday at Second Harvest’s food bank in Spokane.

