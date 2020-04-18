Second Harvest receives $300,000 grant to help distribute food

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

The Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health granted Second Harvest $300,000 Friday afternoon to help in their efforts to serve the community.

The donation will impact nine counties; Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Kittitas, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

“Our biggest challenge is being able to do it frequently enough and so we’re working hard to source more food so that we can send out more trucks, so that’s a great example of what we’ll be doing with this money over the coming weeks,” said Jason Clark, CEO of Second Harvest.

To learn more and find out where you can get food in your area visit Second Harvest website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments