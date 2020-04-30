Second Harvest receives 38,000 pounds of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

PASCO, Wash. — On Tuesday, a 53′ semi-truck loaded with food arrived at Second Harvest in Pasco. Twenty eight pallets of dry goods including pastas, macaroni & cheese, cake mixes, and flour was donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Second Harvest shared this quote from their CEO Jason Clark – “We are so honored to have earned the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for providing food for meals to the most vulnerable people in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. There’s unimaginable need right now in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and food banks are on the front lines. This donation will tremendously boost our efforts to provide healthy food for our vulnerable neighbors in need.”

Local leader, Tyler Sorenson, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared,

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful for the opportunity to work with Second Harvest to provide food resources for those who find themselves in need during this challenging time. The Inland Northwest is a wonderful place to live and we appreciate the network and resources that Second Harvest has developed through the years that have contributed so positively to this region and that make this type of endeavor possible.”

