Second Harvest supplies food for hundreds in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds of families received free food supplies on Monday at Second Harvest’s free food distribution in Kennewick.

KAPP-KVEW spoke with the first person in line who said she arrived at 7:15 a.m., nearly five hours prior to the start of the Mobile Market, to make sure she was one of the recipients.

Second Harvest was able to distribute food to 200 families on Monday.

Items included chicken, milk, yogurt, beans, fruit, and rice.

The next Mobile Market is Tuesday at Yakima Valley College from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

To find out when and where upcoming Mobile Market are click the Second Harvest website here.

