Second Harvest to provide free groceries to families in Yakima on Thursday

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA, Wash. – Second Harvest is providing free groceries for anyone in need on Thursday.

“Food pantries Second Harvest supplies have reported 30-50% increased demand related to the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis,” said Chief of Staff Drew Meuer.

The drive-through event starts at 11 a.m. at Yakima Valley College. Second Harvest will provide one box of groceries for the first 300 vehicle and continue while supplies last.

Vehicles should enter the parking lot at 16th Avenue and Arlington Street, and organizers ask that you stay in your vehicle. Just open your trunk and the free food box will be loaded inside.

No appointment or proof of income is required.

Comments

comments