Second Harvest to serve 200 families at Mobile Market in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Second Harvest is hosting a Mobile Market at Finley Middle School Monday afternoon providing food supplies to 200 families in need.

The Mobile Market is from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

Supplies include produce, meats, and an assortment of non perishable items.

The Mobile Market is drive-thru and free to the public.

Finley Middle School is located at 37208 S. Finley Rd. in Kennewick.

