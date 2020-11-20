Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive coming to Tri-Cities, Yakima Co. next week

KENNEWICK, Wash. – In a few days, families will be able to pick up holiday meal boxes for free, thanks to local farmers, businesses, and the Second Harvest food bank.

The free holiday meal boxes will include a turkey and all the fixings.

But like many events in 2020, the annual Turkey Drive is going to be different to keep people safe, but the goal remains the same.

“The need is greater than ever, and fortunately it’s being met by inspiring generosity,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “Like everything else, the pandemic is prompting changes to the event, but our goal of providing healthy Thanksgiving meals to families in need remains the same.”

Click here for more coronavirus headlines.

There will be three turkey drives next – in Kennewick, Yakima, and Sunnyside – and all of them will be drive-through events.

Also new this year, people will be able to pick up two extra holiday meal boxes while picking up their own. Guests are asked to keep it to one box per household.

“While so much has changed this year, one heartwarming constant is the generosity of our partners,” said Jean Tucker, a Second Harvest philanthropy manager. “The farmers and business leaders of our region are the ones who make this all possible.”

Here are the dates and times of the turkey drives:

Monday, Nov. 23 Sunnyside

▪ Sunnyview Park, 31211 Yakima Valley Hwy.

▪ 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (While supplies last)

▪ 600 families. Limit of three boxes per vehicle (One box per household)

Monday, Nov 23 Yakima

▪ Yakima Valley College, S. 16th Ave. & Nob Hill Blvd.

▪ 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. (While supplies last)

▪ 600 families. Limit of three boxes per vehicle (One box per household)

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kennewick

▪ Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd.

▪ 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (While supplies last)

If you’re interested in supporting their cause you can also donate to Second Harvest.

Find more local news here.