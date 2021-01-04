Second inmate dies of COVID-19 at Washington State Penitentiary

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. – A second inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla has died due to COVID-19 complications.

According to the Washington Department of Corrections, the inmate passed away on New Year’s Eve at a local healthcare facility.

Another inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary died in November after contracting COVID-19.

Just prior to the new year, the DOC also confirmed the COVID-related death of a staff member. He was the second Washington DOC staff member to pass away due to the virus.

Find the latest coronavirus headlines here.

Amid a growing coronavirus outbreak at the Washington State Penitentiary and other prison facilities across the state, the department sent their condolences to the most recent victim’s family.

“The Washington State Department of Corrections offers its condolences to the family and friends of the decedent and remains committed to continue science-based health practices and following the established COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control guidelines as the department works to contain and mitigate spread of the virus,” the department wrote in a press release.

WSP staff are being ordered to keep inmates in living units quarantined, but outbreaks are still occurring. In December, a group called ‘Families of the Incarcerated’ accused the DOC of mishandling their COVID-19 response.

According to the DOC’s latest coronavirus data, 4,407 inmates have tested positive for the virus statewide along with 824 staff members.

As of the end of December, the state Department of Corrections confirmed it received some COVID-19 vaccine doses and certain staff members and inmates would have priority to get it.

They say the following groups will be offered vaccines first:

Departmental staff working in the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center (CRCC) Sage East unit, a long-term care living unit that houses geriatric incarcerated individuals with chronic medical needs and/or requiring assistance with activities and daily living; Incarcerated individuals who are geriatric with chronic medical needs residing and/or requiring assistance with activities of daily living in CRCC Sage East, a long term care living unit in the facility that houses less than 40 individuals, or other long term care patients, (approximately 20) with similar needs who cannot reside in Sage East,; Departmental staff working in medical in-patient units at multiple facilities and regional care facilities (RCF) caring for COVID-19 patients; Departmental staff working in medical isolation units at multiple facilities comprised of COVID-19 patients.

Find more Walla Walla County news here.