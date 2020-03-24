Second person in Walla Walla County tests positive for coronavirus

David Mann by David Mann

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials have confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said Tuesday that the woman is in her 20s and under home isolation.

As with all cases, she will be under home isolation for 14 days and until they are fever free for 72-hours.

The Department of Community Health is working with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to identify anyone who may have an increased risk because of close contact with this person.

“We understand our community wants details about each case,” said Meghan DeBolt, Director. “However, we (the DCH) will not report on the exact location of the case. We want the community to know that we are doing a thorough investigation, instructing each case and contact to stay home under isolation, and we are calling them daily for monitoring purposes.”

On Saturday, health officials confirmed the county’s first case, which involved a man in his 40s. Health officials said the man was recovering under home isolation.

Comments

comments