Second person who attended Ellensburg protest diagnosed with COVID

David Mann by David Mann

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) is recommending that anyone who attended a recent protest in Ellensburg should consider getting tested for COVID-19.

The announcement came Wednesday after the IMT learned that a second person who attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Ellensburg tested positive for the viral disease. This individual is currently stable and in isolation.

“With an additional positive case related to protests, the IMT is asking anyone who has attended a protest to consider getting tested for COVID-19,” the IMT said, adding that individuals should wait five days after attending a demonstration to seek testing.

People who are interested in getting tested should contact their healthcare provider or get in touch with the Temporary COVID Clinic at Kittitas Valley Healthcare.

In total, Kittitas County has had 91 positive cases, and 85 of those who’ve tested positive have recovered.

“There is the possibility of increasing numbers as a result of recent protests,” the IMT said. “The second individual was wearing a mask at the protest, which helps protect others. However, a cloth face covering does not protect the wearer from others’ droplets.”

The IMT continues to ask everyone to maintain six feet of social distance or wear a cloth face covering to prevent the spread of COVID if six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

“Our goal continues to be to safely attain Phase 3 status. Please follow Phase 2 restrictions in order to reach the goal of Phase 3 for our county,” the IMT said.

