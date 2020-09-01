Second set of remains found near Toppenish belongs to missing California man

David Mann by David Mann

Josiah Hilderbrand (left) and Jon Joseph Cleary

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Yakima County Coroner’s Office has identified a second set of human remains found near Toppenish on Aug. 5 as John Joseph Cleary, a 48-year-old California man who went missing in the summer of 2019 on his way to a concert.

The remains of Cleary and 25-year-old Josiah Hilderbrand, also from California, were discovered together along a section of U.S. Highway 97 between mileposts 50 and 57, about 10 miles south of Toppenish. FBI spokesman Steven Berndt said the remains had likely been there through the winter, if not earlier.

The coroner’s office identified Cleary and Hilderbrand by using dental records. Hilderbrand was identified in mid-August, about a week after the two sets of remains were found.

Hilderbrand and Cleary were last seen June 7, 2019, on their way to a concert in George, Wash. Their car was found the following day abandoned in an orchard at 8100 Lateral B Rd. in Wapato — less than a 30-minute drive away from where five people were shot and killed that same day.

Both deaths have been ruled as a homicide and the causes remain under investigation.