Second suspect arrested in Richland murder case

Jonathan Rodriquez

RICHLAND, Wash. — A second suspect in a murder at the Riverfront Hotel was booked at the Benton County jail Friday

Jonathan Michael Rodriquez, 27, is facing charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail is set at $1 million.

Rodriquez and 43-year-old Michael Gene Cook are both in custody for the Sept. 26 shooting death of Joshua Gibson, a 39-year-old Kennewick resident.

Richland police arrested Cook earlier this week on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

