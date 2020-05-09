Second Walla Walla County resident dies of COVID-19 complications

David Mann by David Mann

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A second person from Walla Walla County has died of complications from COVID-19, health officials announced Friday.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said a man in his 70s with underlying heath issues passed away on Thursday, May 7.

So far, 97 people in Walla Walla County have tested positive for COVID-19 and 54 have recovered. Two new cases were reported Friday.

Health officials are encouraging the community to continue to take precautions that include physical distancing, mask wearing and staying home.

More information about COVID-19 in Walla Walla County can be found on the Department of Community Health’s website.

RELATED: Walla Walla County now says no coronavirus parties occurred

Comments

comments