Section of Main St. in downtown Walla Walla closes for customers

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The City of Walla Walla organized and implemented a plan this week for businesses to expand their outdoor seating which allows them to serve customers in the street.

Tables and chairs were set up Friday morning on Main St. from Second Ave. to Palouse St.

With many parking spots for the area along Main St., the City Manager says customers will have to park a block or two away to have access to downtown.

Walla Walla plans on closing this section of Main St. every Friday through Sunday until Labor Day.

