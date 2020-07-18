Sections of Kennewick Ave. closed, outdoor dining available
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crowds have gathered along Kennewick Ave. for food trucks and outdoor seating as part of the Dine-Out Downtown Kennewick event.
The event runs until 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.
Here’s a list of who’s serving:
- Sportspage
- Foodies
- Between The Buns
- Catfish Alley
- European Desserts and Appetizers by Nena
- Karma Juice
- Picante
- Bayou Some Cajun
