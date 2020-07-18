Sections of Kennewick Ave. closed, outdoor dining available

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crowds have gathered along Kennewick Ave. for food trucks and outdoor seating as part of the Dine-Out Downtown Kennewick event.

The event runs until 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Here’s a list of who’s serving:

Sportspage

Foodies

Between The Buns

Catfish Alley

European Desserts and Appetizers by Nena

Karma Juice

Picante

Bayou Some Cajun

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments