See The Knight Bus at the Kennewick Fairchild Cinemas this week

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the wizarding world of Harry Potter, the ‘Knight Bus’ picks up stranded witches and wizards.

Now, the iconic purple double-decker bus is parked outside Fairchild Cinemas Southgate location in Kennewick, just in time for the release of the latest installment to the Harry Potter franchise.

But you won’t be able to tour inside the Knight Bus just yet; it’s still undergoing renovations.

“We tried really hard to get it ready for the opening of ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ which is this weekend,” said Mamie Gale, General Manager for Fairchild Cinemas. “Unfortunately, we aren’t able to get the inside done in time, but the outside we were able to get it completed, get it purple, and get it here, just in the nick of time.”

The bus will be parked in front of the theaters during business hours while “The Secrets of Dumbledore” shows at the Kennewick Southgate location.

“We will try really hard to bring is back to the theaters in July for Harry Potter’s birthday that we do,” Gale said.

The bus is a 1966 Routemaster long version, that Gale and her partner got last year. They found the bus in Coeur d’Alene.

“We had been looking for one for a while to add to our Harry Potter collection,” Gale said.

After the Knight Bus makes it’s final stop in Tri-Cities in July, it’s headed to western Washington, where Gale says they have a property under development to make a Harry Potter themed Air Bnb.

To follow The Knight Bus’s journey, or to find out more about booking Harry Potter themed vacation rentals, click here.

