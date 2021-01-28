Selah Community Days canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

SELAH, Wash. —For the second year in a row, the Selah Community Days Association has had to cancel its annual celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the Selah Community Days Association (SCDA) announces the cancellation of Selah Community Days, May 13-17, 2021,” SCDA President Barb Petrea said in a statement posted on social media. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly.”

Petrea said the decision was made for two reasons: concern for the safety of community members and the inability to include everyone due to the virus restrictions.

Organizers said since large gatherings are contingent upon the availability of the vaccine, it’s been difficult to gauge when they might be able to gather safely in the future.

“The lack of progress on the vaccination forefront has given us cause to pause to evaluate the likelihood of gathering safely in close proximity,” Petrea said. “Blindly planning an event that hinges on factors outside our control has led us to cancel the event now instead of the last minute.”

Petrea said making the decision now allows participants to make other plans. The other reason to cancel this year’s event was that even if they could hold a gathering safely by May, it would not be one that could include everyone who wanted to come.

Restrictions would still be in place regarding the size of the event, number of people allowed in and the length of time it could run — factors Petrea said would prevent many community members from being able to enjoy the event.

“Our committee feels it’s important to us to host an inclusive event and it would not feel right to move forward when we could not include all our community members,” Petrea said.

The SCDA is looking into safe alternatives and other ways to promote tourism, including “holding a virtual audition for high school pageant scholarship candidates that can help with outreach programs and travel locally to other events when restrictions are lifted.”

“The SCDA remains committed to the city of Selah, the connectivity community days brings and its history,” Petrea said. “We will continue to strive to bring all these important pieces back when it is safe for everyone to do so.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.