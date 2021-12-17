Selah family found dead, young girl hospitalized in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

by Dylan Carter

SELAH, Wash. — A death investigation has been launched after three of four family members were found dead in their home in what Selah police investigators suspect to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to Selah Police Chief Daniel Christman, authorities responded to a home on the 600-block of Speyers Road around 1:00 p.m. on December 16, 2021. All but one family member was found unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Chief Christman told KAPP KVEW that a juvenile friend of the family received a concerning phone call, which caused them to make a report with 9-1-1.

By the time that authorities made contact with the victims, only one of the family members was responsive: a juvenile girl. She was transported to the nearest hospital to be medically evaluated and treated.

The young girl is expected to make a full recovery and was met at the hospital by loved ones, per Chief Christman.

An analysis of the home led Selah police investigators to believe that the male victim left his car running, which allowed exhaust to seep into the family’s home.

The Yakima County Coroner is expected to schedule autopsies in the coming days to fully confirm the cause of death.

This is a breaking news article. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

