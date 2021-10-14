Selah amongst rural Washington communities receiving water infrastructure aid from USDA

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: City of Selah, selahwa.gov

WASHINGTON — Five rural communities across Washington state, including the city of Selah in Yakima County, are being awarded $6.8 million in federal funding to improve facilities related to water infrastructure.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will invest $272 million into rural communities across the United States to modernize their drinking water and wastewater treatment systems. These investments will benefit an estimated total of 270,000 people in communities across 37 states and Puerto Rico.

Five programs are being funded across Washington state through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which benefits communities of 10,000 people or less. The five projects will benefit Washington communities with a combined population of 11,478 rural residents.

USDA officials will award a $2.1 million loan to the City of Selah. These funds will be used to install new water mains at the following locations:

Fourth Street to Railroad Avenue

Fourth Street and Fremont to Naches Avenue

North Wenas Road

Hilcrest Drive

By implementing these new water mains, the USDA and city of Selah intend to help out 7,858 residents that currently face surcharges for their water service.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack noted that these contributions are just one way that the Biden/Harris Administration is working to bolster infrastructure throughout the United States.

“As people in many parts of the nation battle drought and fires brought on by climate change, there has never been a more urgent need for this assistance,” Vilsack said. “When we invest in rural infrastructure, we build opportunity and prosperity for people in rural communities. These investments support the local economy by making rural communities attractive, economically viable and safe places to live and work, therefore helping to create and save jobs by attracting and retaining employers and workers.”

Additional funding is being dispersed to the town of Lind in Adams County, Snoqualmie Pass Utility District, the city of White Salmon in Klickitat County, and the Arrowhead Beach Cooperative Water Association serving Island County, Washington.

“We are very happy to invest in the critical infrastructure of our rural communities,” said Trudy Teter, Acting State Director for USDA Rural Development in Washington State. “Modern and reliable water infrastructure is foundational to quality of life and economic development,”

