Selah firefighters deck out truck with Christmas lights, despite canceled parade

2020 has been a turbulent year full of cancellations, but that’s not stopping the Selah Fire Department from keeping one of their special holiday traditions in tact.

Each year, the department decks out their trucks for the Selah’s Lighted Parade. However, this year the parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, firefighters decided to decorate anyway. They used over 6,000 lights on one truck, all in an effort to bring cheer to the community.

By this weekend, the truck was all lit up and ready to go. Firefighters took it around got to stop and say hello to some local kids.

One parent, who’s child got to see the truck, showed their gratitude.

“How awesome is this? We saw lights flashing in front of our house and went to see what was going on. The local fire department was driving around for people to see their truck and to wish everyone a merry Christmas. My kids loved it and the firemen and firewomen were amazing. This is what real heroes look like and It’s things like this that make me so happy to live here,” he said.