Selah fruit packing workers strike for hazard pay, face masks

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

SELAH, Wash. —Workers at a Selah fruit packaging plant went on strike Tuesday to demand hazard pay for their work during the pandemic.

“Everyone’s risking their lives coming to work,” said Rosalin, one of the employees on strike. “Everyone’s afraid to get sick, to get infected. Everybody has kids, has families.”

About 100 workers gathered outside Matson Fruit Company after their morning break, holding signs with messages like, “We want raise/need protection too” and shouting “Si se puede!” and “We want hazard pay!”

“[It would be] appreciation for us working while this whole coronavirus is going around,” said Melissa, another employee on strike.

While many workers wore bandannas and other makeshift face masks, some say they haven’t been able to find ones that offer decent protection from the virus.

“It would be nice if they provided masks for us,” Melissa said.

Workers said the company has taken protective measures like moving cafeteria tables outside to promote social distancing, allotting extra time for handwashing during breaks and installing plastic partitions between workers to limit contact.

“Nothing is more important than the health of our team here at Matson Fruit Company,” owner Jordan Matson said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Matson said the company has been implementing new policies and procedures to minimize the risk to employees since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, Matson said company officials preemptively met with the Yakima Health District last week to see what additional measures could be put into effect to further protect workers.

“We are all members of a greater community coming together, to preserve through this pandemic.,” Matson said. “Our part at Matson Fruit Company has been to help maintain our nation’s food supply.”

Matson says in all operations throughout the state, they’ve had three confirmed and three presumed positive cases of COVID-19.

Workers said four representatives from the strike are scheduled to meet with the company’s owners Wednesday morning.

“We look forward to meeting with the group’s representatives to see what steps Matson Fruit Company can implement to increase everyone’s safety while abiding by local, state, and federal law,” Matson said.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments