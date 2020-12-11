Selah gym will not pay $40,000 over alleged COVID-19 violations, appellate judge rules

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — An appellate judge has dismissed nearly $40,000 in fines levied over the summer against owners of three local Anytime Fitness gyms accused of violating state COVID-19 regulations.

“My clients contested those citations, put the government to its burden and we prevailed at trial,” said Scott Brumback, who represented the Anytime Fitness owners in court.

Bradshaw Development, Inc. was fined more than $9,000 in July and a little under $29,000 in August after inspectors from the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries said they had exposed employees at its Yakima, Selah and Union Gap locations to COVID-19 by remaining open despite the governor’s Safe Start plan regulations.

The owners filed an appeal with the state and on Dec. 3, Judge William R. Strange ruled in favor of the gym and dismissed the fines against them, saying state officials did not have enough evidence to prove employees were subject to a hazardous working environment.

In his ruling, Strange said L&I officials did not have the authority to issue citations because a business was open in violation of the governor’s Safe Start plan, but could issue citations if they proved that being open constituted a work safety violation.

However, Strange said the officials did not offer sufficient evidence to prove there were employees working in the gyms at the time of the alleged violations and as such, did not have enough to issue the citations and subsequent fines.

L&I officials have a little over two weeks to request a written review from the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. If the board decides to hear the case, they’ll have about six months to make their decision.

