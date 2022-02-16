Selah police buy body cameras to comply with new law

by Emily Goodell

SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Police Department has joined the growing number of law enforcement agencies purchasing body cameras to better comply with a new police reform law.

The uniform electronic recordation of custodial interrogations act requires officers to record video and audio for interrogations where the suspect is a juvenile or an adult accused of a felony.

Chief Dan Christman said without being able to rely on body cameras or dash cams, officers are having to do those interviews at the police station, which has recording capabilities.

“We are bringing people back to the station, which has its own issues associated with it because when you deprive someone of their liberty to move about freely, you’ve effectively arrested them,” Christman said.

Christman said people who may be willing to speak with officers at a crime scene may not be as comfortable or willing to speak once they’re in an interrogation room.

“We’ve had time after time where people in the field would say, ‘Yeah, I’ll talk to you.’ And now we have to shift to, ‘Okay, well can you come in on Tuesday and talk to us?’ And then Tuesday comes and now they don’t want to talk, so it is a new obstacle for law enforcement,” Christman said.

Christman said it’s also become more difficult to take people into custody in some circumstances.

“In the past, we used to say, ‘I have reasonable suspicion to believe that you just committed a crime’ and that was enough to take you into custody and bring you back to the station. Now I have to bump that up to probable cause — a greater than 51% certainty that you actually were involved in this incident or crime,” Christman said.

The Selah City Council has agreed to fund the purchase of body cameras, as well as a part-time clerk to help redact and distribute videos responsive to public records requests.

Christman said the department decided to order body cameras from Axon, the company that also makes the tasers they use.

“One of the things that made it a lot easier to pick them is the taser and the camera communicate with each other, so if the officer draws the taser for any reason, the camera activates,” Christman said.

Another reason for picking Axon, Christman said, is because it’s being used by other police departments in the region. He said sticking to one company will make it easier for personnel at the police department and prosecutor’s office who will have to work with the system.

Christman said the officers are looking forward to getting the body cameras and expect them to arrive sometime in April or May.

