Selah police chief retires after 33 years in law enforcement

David Mann by David Mann

SELAH, Wash. — Selah Police Chief Rick “Buster” Hayes retired on Monday after more than 33 years of service in law enforcement.

Hayes served in the military before he was hired as a patrol officer for the City of Wapato in 1986. He spent about seven years there before transferring to the Selah Police Department in 1993.

In 1997, Hayes was promoted to sergeant and in 2012, he became chief of police.

He has served as Selah’s police chief for the past eight years.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office thanked Hayes for his many years of service and posted a video of him signing off for the last time.