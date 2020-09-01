Selah police chief retires after 33 years in law enforcement

On August 31, 2020, Selah PD Chief Rick "Buster" Hayes, took a step into the next chapter of his life. He proudly retired with over 33 years of dedicated service and commitment to the citizens of the communities that he served. Chief Hayes began his service to the citizens in the US Military. In 1986, he was hired as a patrol officer for the City of Wapato, where he patrolled until 1993. In 1993 he transfered to Selah PD. He promoted to Sergeant in 1997 and in 2012 to the Police Chief of Selah. He was Chief of Selah PD for the next 8 years. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Chief Hayes for his dedication and partnership with the Sheriff's Office. We wish him Good Luck in his future endeavors, his leadership and dedication to the community will be missed.