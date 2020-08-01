Selah residents demonstrate against human trafficking

SELAH, Wash. — As people across the country held demonstrations for World Day Against the Trafficking of Persons on Thursday, dozens gathered locally in Selah to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The event was organized by Nicole Smith, a volunteer at Operation Underground Railroad, which works to end child sex slavery. Another demonstration was held at the corner of North 40th Avenue and Powerhouse Road, near Chesterley Park in Yakima.

“The more awareness and more people that we can get to know how to look for signs of human trafficking and the more people that can support and help fund the organizations that are fighting this, the better — and the more kids that are going to get rescued,” Smith said.

Smith said anyone wanting to help can donate to organizations like Operation Underground Railroad or visit their website to get trained on how to recognize signs of human trafficking.

