‘Selah Strong’ fundraiser brings $10,000 for local businesses affected by COVID-19

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Selah Downtown Association

SELAH, Wash. —The Selah Downtown Association has raised almost $10,000 for small businesses struggling under COVID-19 restrivtions.

In a social media post, the association thanked its partners — the Selah School District and Shirtworks in Ellensburg — for helping to create and sell ‘Selah Strong’ t-shirts and sweatshirts to raise money to support small businesses.

“Thank you even more to our amazing community for helping to make this a success,” the association said. “Thank you the most to our first responders and essential medical workers for helping us all during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Over the past few weeks, hundreds of purchases netted a total of $9,585 that the association will use to purchase gift cards from nearby businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift cards will then be donated to first responders to support them and thank them for their hard work.

“During these unprecedented times, the strength of the Selah community and its neighbors continues to shine,” the district said in a social media post.

