PASCO, Wash. – A semi crashed into a building in Pasco on Monday morning, forcing people inside to evacuate.

According to officials on scene, the truck, which belongs to NW Construction Supply Inc., was being warmed up when it had a brake issue, rolled and hit the building.

Power was cut off to the building as a precaution.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the scene is expected to be cleared within the next couple hours.