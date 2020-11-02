Semi crashes into elk on I-90 near Ellensburg

Monica Petruzzelli

PC: Trooper John Bryant, WSP

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – A semi crashed into an elk on I-90 on Monday morning.

According to Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol, the crash happened about 13 miles east of Ellensburg around 6:30 a.m.

Trooper Bryant tells KAPP-KVEW the driver was going east on a downhill slope when the elk started to cross the road. Rather than swerve the driver crashed into the elk.

The crash left the side of the truck smashed and an antler could be seen stuck in the windshield.

“ Now imagine if it was a smaller vehicle. Do your best scan the roadway especially in the area between Kittitas & the Vantage Bridge on I-90,” Bryant said.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

Trooper Bryant also told us that a witness to the crash was able to take the elk carcass from the scene. Local laws allow elk or deer roadkill to be taken by citizens. This law differs by county.