Semi-truck driver killed after crashing in Benton County

by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash. — A semi-truck driver from California was killed Monday morning in Benton County after overcorrecting on SR 14 causing the truck to roll over, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. Monday on SR 14 three miles west of Paterson in Benton County.

Investigators say Harminder Dhaliwal, 36, from California was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dhaliwal left the road, overcorrected, and rolled the semi-truck, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says Dhaliwal was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

