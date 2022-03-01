Semi-truck driver killed after truck and trailer roll off overpass in Yakima, according to WSP

Wsp Investigates Fatal Collision In Yakima
Trooper Chris Thorson - Washington State Patrol

YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver of a semi-truck was killed early Tuesday morning after the truck and trailer rolled off an overpass in Yakima, according to Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Chris Thorson says Washington State Patrol is at the scene near State Route 12 and 1st Street.

Update: (9:30 a.m.) Washington State Patrol said in their accident report that 60-year-old Dale Lewis from Sunnyside was the driver of the trunk and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP said the truck was moving Westbound I-82 on the ramp to North 1st Street and “failed to negotiate a curve” and rolled over the cement barrier landing on North 1st Street.

WSP said the investigation is still ongoing, and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Washington State Patrol says there’s no estimated time to reopen the roadway. The Yakima Police Department has asked drivers to use alternate routes all day.

As of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, WSP released additional closures in the area of SR 12 and 1st Street. 

  • North 1st St. from R St. to the I-82 Interchange will be closed most of the day.
  • Eastbound 12 ramp to North 1st St.
  • Westbound 82 ramp to North 1st St.
  • SR 823 ramp to North 1st St.

Trooper Thorson says the semi-truck was the only vehicle involved.

This is a developing story.

