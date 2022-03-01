Semi-truck driver killed after truck and trailer roll off overpass in Yakima, according to WSP

by Neil Fischer

Trooper Chris Thorson - Washington State Patrol

YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver of a semi-truck was killed early Tuesday morning after the truck and trailer rolled off an overpass in Yakima, according to Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Chris Thorson says Washington State Patrol is at the scene near State Route 12 and 1st Street.

Crews are starting to clear the fatal crash scene in Yakima. A man in his 50’s died in the crash, according to WSP. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/J87Z8lxUjp — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) March 1, 2022

Update: (9:30 a.m.) Washington State Patrol said in their accident report that 60-year-old Dale Lewis from Sunnyside was the driver of the trunk and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP said the truck was moving Westbound I-82 on the ramp to North 1st Street and “failed to negotiate a curve” and rolled over the cement barrier landing on North 1st Street.

WSP said the investigation is still ongoing, and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Tow truck operators have arrived at the fatal crash scene in Yakima. Washington State Department of Transportation officials are here as well. Washington State Patrol tells me the driver in his 50’s died at the scene. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/hqVXekf4YU — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) March 1, 2022

Traffic alert in Yakima: WSP is on scene of a semi truck and trailer that rolled off an overpass at SR 12 and 1st Street. The driver is deceased/no other cars involved. Media staging area is on north 1st Street, south of the scene. No ETA to open the surrounding roads. pic.twitter.com/xprbgZWbeB — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 1, 2022

The Washington State Patrol says there’s no estimated time to reopen the roadway. The Yakima Police Department has asked drivers to use alternate routes all day.

As of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, WSP released additional closures in the area of SR 12 and 1st Street.

North 1st St. from R St. to the I-82 Interchange will be closed most of the day.

Eastbound 12 ramp to North 1st St.

Westbound 82 ramp to North 1st St.

SR 823 ramp to North 1st St.

Trooper Thorson says the semi-truck was the only vehicle involved.

Washington State Patrol tells me there’s no estimated time to reopen the area roads around SR12 and 1st Street in Yakima. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/i8gwd8OvMN — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) March 1, 2022

This is a developing story.

Fatality Collision:

N 1st St from R St to the I-82 Interchange will be closed most of the day due to a fatality semi truck collision. WSP handling. Street closures in both directions, north and south bound. Drivers should use alternate routes all day. pic.twitter.com/0bykFhk9UB — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) March 1, 2022

