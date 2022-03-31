Semi-truck filled with cattle rolls on southern Benton County highway

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State Troopers responded to milepost 177 of S.R. 14 in Benton County after a semi-truck and trailer were involved in a rollover accident that put 38 cattle in serious danger.

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, ranchers were forced to cut the top of the trailer open and establish a pen so that the cattle would have a safe space to evacuate. Slowly but surely, they have been evacuated on Thursday afternoon.

He later confirmed that the crash, which took place approx. 21 miles south of Kennewick and five miles east of Patterson, claimed the life of four cows.

Tow trucks arrived at the scene by 2:20 p.m. Therefore. Trooper Thorson expects the roadway to be fully opened again between 3:20 and four o’clock on Thursday.

